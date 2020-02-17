The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition strongly endorses Measure K, because it supports the vital work of the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District. It will also help city parks and recreation in all five cities of Napa County.
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District was approved by voters in 2006, but without any dedicated funding. Through hard work, ingenuity, great leadership and cobbling together funds, the District has been able to protect more than 5,000 acres of open space, and open 10 regional parks and trails to the public that are enjoyed by tens of thousands of residents every year.
But they can’t do as much as Napa residents deserve with just grants and donations. Napa County is one of only two counties in the nine Bay Area counties where there is no dedicated funding to conserve open space and provide outdoor recreation for all to enjoy.
Your support for Measure K is critical. It will not only preserve open space and provide recreation, but will also allow the district to meet our pressing need for better watershed protection and improved stewardship of our open spaces for future generations.
The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition looks forward to continuing our partnership with the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District. With Measure K’s help, the completion of the audacious Vine Trail vision is assured.
Philip Sales, Executive Director
Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition