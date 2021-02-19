Napa County's cities should contract with sheriff's office

The city of Napa should seriously consider disbanding the police department and contracting with the Napa County Sheriff for police services.

The Sheriff's Office has been serving Yountville and American Canyon well for many years now. It is time that Napa follows suit, and also St. Helena and Calistoga. Having all law enforcement under one agency would streamline operations, providing unified service county-wide and for less money by eliminating duplicate administrative positions.

With the sheriff being an elected position, it would put the leadership of law enforcement directly in the hands of the voting citizen where it should be.

Joshua Heide

Napa

