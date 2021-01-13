Napa Democrats condemn violence at the Capitol

Jan. 6, 2021 will remain a dark stain on our democracy as thousands of angry Trump supporters surged into the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s election as the next president of the United States. They had been called to action by President Trump, who had encouraged his followers to come to Washington to disrupt the formal certification of the Electoral College results.

The assault on our democracy was frightening to watch as the mob overwhelmed the Capitol Police, broke through the barricades and forced their way into the halls of the Capitol in search of mob vengeance. Thankfully, none of the legislators who had convened at the Capitol were killed or harmed but at least five people, including a police officer, died as a result of the mayhem.

We condemn this senseless violence and insurrection in the strongest terms. Democracy can only continue if our citizens believe in adherence to the rule of law and a peaceful transfer of power to the new president. Mob justice is never the answer and certainly having a president who manipulates his followers to commit insurrection puts our democracy at risk.

We also condemn the legislators who, while hunkered down in chambers, ignored responsible COVID-19 safety protocols by not wearing their masks. In doing so, they created the risk of a super-spread of the virus among our elected representatives.