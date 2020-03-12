Napa districting process needs an extension

I have been following the voter districting process that the city of Napa is undertaking with increasing concern. Determining how to divide up the city into four voter districts for electing city council members is an important decision that needs to be done thoughtfully and with maximum input from residents.

However, the city is being forced to move through this process too quickly and without properly hearing from Napa residents. This process is mainly being done in the name of the Latino community and yet there are very few Latinos in the leadership of this process.

Now we have the added problem of the coronavirus (COVID-19). People over the age of 60 are one of the most at-risk group to be negatively affected by the coronavirus and are being encouraged to engage in “social distancing,” which includes staying away from events with a number of people. This could affect the participation by seniors in the sessions where the community is being asked to give their input on the mapping of new districts.