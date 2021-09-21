Napa Drive Electric Event, Sunday, Sept. 26

The Napa Drive Electric event returns to Napa Valley College on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. This free outdoor event allows people to check out electric vehicles and talk with the owners.

Vehicles being presented include 20 unique models (including one conversion) and an electric motorcycle. Attendees will also get to test-ride e-bikes, explore an electric school bus (presented by Lion Electric and the Vacaville Unified School District), learn from local students about Regeneration Napa’s money and emissions saving actions, and hear about renewable energy and EV incentive programs from MCE.

The event will be held in the front parking lot of the college and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols. People may register to show their EV or just attend the event at driveelectricweek.org.