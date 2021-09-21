Napa Drive Electric Event, Sunday, Sept. 26

The Napa Drive Electric event returns to Napa Valley College on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. This free outdoor event allows people to check out electric vehicles and talk with the owners.
Vehicles being presented include 20 unique models (including one conversion) and an electric motorcycle. Attendees will also get to test-ride e-bikes, explore an electric school bus (presented by Lion Electric and the Vacaville Unified School District), learn from local students about Regeneration Napa’s money and emissions saving actions, and hear about renewable energy and EV incentive programs from MCE.
The event will be held in the front parking lot of the college and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols. People may register to show their EV or just attend the event at driveelectricweek.org.
In addition, this year on Friday, Sept. 24, there will be two pre-event webinars on rebates and incentives for EVs and EV charging stations co-hosted by the California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project at noon in Spanish and at 1 p.m. in English. Registration is required. Links are provided with the online version of this letter.
This year’s EV car show is hosted by the Napa Sierra Club Group and Regeneration Napa County.
Chris Benz
Napa Sierra Club