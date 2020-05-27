× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently, I failed to put up my disabled placard in the Target parking lot. I got a citation for $328.

I went to the city and found a lady (I failed to get her name).

She took the citation from me and told me “I will be back.”

She came back and said the citation was taken care of. There was a small fee that she paid and would not let me pay.

It shows that Napa employees are the best. I had a frog in my throat and could hardly thank her.

I won’t do that again. Thank you.

John Hoolan

Napa