Napa Farmers Market is top-ranked

Based on the support of our community, the Napa Farmers Market has been voted #1 Farmers Market in California; #2 in the Pacific Region; and #5 in the United States in the annual American Farmland Trust's Farmers Market Celebration.

This is a great honor for our Napa Farmers Market family and an indication of the passion and loyalty that our customers feel for the market. In the coming year, we hope to build on this ranking and expand the reach of the market to visitors as well as our local customers. A top-ranked market is good for Napa and for our farmers and small business vendors.

During these challenging times, it has been our goal to consistently provide a safe place for our community to get the healthy and essential food we all need. The fires present another challenge and a good deal of uncertainty.

We will continue to monitor both the fire situation and air quality. If we need to cancel the market, we'll provide updates on social media as soon as possible.

Thank you very much for your support and loyalty.

Marilyn O'Connell

Napa Farmers Market

Board Chair