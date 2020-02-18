The Napa County Republican Party has made the following endorsements:
Local and statewide measures
1. Napa County Measure K, Sales Tax for Water, Parks and Open Space Preservation - A measure enacting a 0.25% sales tax to fund water, park, and open space preservation is on the ballot for Napa voters in Napa County.
A 'yes' is a vote in support of a 0.25% sales tax to fund the Napa Open Space District Master Plan, which aims to preserve parks, water, and open spaces, increasing the sales tax from 7.75% to 8%.
A 'no' is a vote in opposition to a 0.25% sales tax to fund the Napa Open Space District Master Plan, maintaining the sales tax rate of 7.75%.
Napa County Republican Committee recommends a “no” vote.
2. California Proposition 13, the School and College Facilities Bond, is on the ballot in California as a legislatively referred bond question on March 3, 2020.
Proposition 13 would authorize $15 billion in bonds for school and college facilities in California, including $9 billion for preschool and K-12 schools, $4 billion for universities, and $2 billion for community colleges. According to the California Legislative Analyst Office, the state would make payments totaling an estimated $26 billion, including $15 billion in principal and $11 billion in interest, over 35 years from the General Fund.
A 'yes' vote supports this measure to authorize $15 billion in general obligation bonds for school and college facilities, including $9 billion for preschool and K-12 schools, $4 Billion for universities, and $2 billion for community colleges.
A 'no' vote opposes this measure to authorize $15 billion in general obligation bonds for school and college facilities.
Napa County Republican Committee Recommends a “no” vote.
Endorsements for local and statewide candidates in our county and district
-- Donald J. Trump / President of the United States;
-- Scott Giblin / U.S. Congress District 5;
-- Carlos Santamaria / State Senate District 3 (write-in candidate);
-- Matt Nelson / State Assembly District 4;
-- Bob Minahen / Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector.
If you have questions, please call us at 226-9151 or go to our website at napagop.org. Our election headquarters is also open at 2005 Delpha Dr., Napa. Visit us on Facebook at Napa County Republican Party.
Kevin Hangman
Yountville