Napa GOP recommendations for the Nov. 3 election

The Napa County Republican Party is proud to endorse the following candidates and take firm positions on the propositions below. Please use the following information when completing your mail-in ballot.

United States President: Donald Trump

Congress, District 5: Scott Giblin

State Senate, District 3: Carlos Santamaria

State Assembly, District 4: Matt Nelson

City of Napa, Mayor: Doris Gentry

City Council District 2: Jim Hinton

Joey Palma: American Canyon City Council

Proposition 14: Bonds: Stem Cell Research — No

Proposition 15: Split Property Tax Rolls — No

Proposition 16: Race-based Discrimination — No

Proposition 17: Parolee Voting Rights — No

Proposition 18: 17-year-olds Voting — No

Proposition 19: Transfer Property Tax Base — No

Proposition 20: Strengthen Penalties for Violent Crime — Yes

Proposition 21: Rent Control — No

Proposition 22: Gig Worker Classification — Yes

Proposition 23: Dialysis Clinics Consent — No

Proposition 24: Consumer Privacy Law — No

Proposition 25: Repeal Money Bail — No

Kevin Hangman

Board of Directors

