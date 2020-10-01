Napa GOP recommendations for the Nov. 3 election

The Napa County Republican Party is proud to endorse the following candidates and take firm positions on the propositions below. Please use the following information when completing your mail-in ballot.
United States President: Donald Trump
Congress, District 5: Scott Giblin
State Senate, District 3: Carlos Santamaria
State Assembly, District 4: Matt Nelson
City of Napa, Mayor: Doris Gentry
City Council District 2: Jim Hinton
Joey Palma: American Canyon City Council
Proposition 14: Bonds: Stem Cell Research — No
Proposition 15: Split Property Tax Rolls — No
Proposition 16: Race-based Discrimination — No
Proposition 17: Parolee Voting Rights — No
Proposition 18: 17-year-olds Voting — No
Proposition 19: Transfer Property Tax Base — No
Proposition 20: Strengthen Penalties for Violent Crime — Yes
Proposition 21: Rent Control — No
Proposition 22: Gig Worker Classification — Yes
Proposition 23: Dialysis Clinics Consent — No
Proposition 24: Consumer Privacy Law — No
Proposition 25: Repeal Money Bail — No
