Napa greenbelts more critical than ever

Greenbelt Alliance is joining with community members and neighborhood groups to call on the city of Napa to permanently maintain Napa Oaks and Timberhill as Resource Areas as in the existing General Plan or revise the designation to Greenbelt, but with more clarity on the definition.
The Resource Area designation is intended to protect the land’s view, natural springs, and wildlife. It also acts as a natural buffer between the city of Napa and rural county lands. It is not appropriate for increased development, particularly “very low intensity residential,” which will allow only for high-end and luxury development. Doing so will not address affordable housing needs.
Greenbelt Alliance recommends that most new development occur in focus areas and downtown as proposed by staff and consultants. Doing so provides ample opportunities for climate-smart development with mixed use, affordable housing, and improved bicycle and walking options while preserving the character and historic area of the city of Napa.
Greenbelt Alliance supported the Napa Planning Commission and the City Council in denying the previously proposed change in land use for Napa Oaks to allow for luxury development. Now two years later, the reasons for maintaining the natural profile of Napa Oaks, along with Timberhill, and focusing on downtown development is more critical than ever.
With climate change and wildfire threats accelerating, it is essential to maintain green buffers around our communities to provide open space, clean air and water, and wildfire protection. We’ve seen how greenbelts around towns have given firefighters room to better defend homes and lives. Such greenbelts can also help slow and contain wildfires.
When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve found that open spaces are critical to maintaining mental and physical health when we are limiting our activities and interactions to avoid spreading the coronavirus. We saw more people than ever in our parks and open spaces and appreciating them in new ways.
Greenbelt Alliance identified the Napa Oaks site as among the most at-risk greenbelt lands in Napa County and the Bay Area in our At Risk report. In At Risk, Greenbelt Alliance recognizes Napa County as a leader in protection of greenbelts, including open space and agricultural lands. Napa along with Sonoma and Marin counties have reduced the threats to natural and agricultural lands more than anywhere in the Bay Area.
Around the Bay Area, most of the greenbelt lands that remain at high risk of development are on the edge of existing development.
When it comes to providing affordable and workforce housing, the best place to build is close to jobs, schools, shops and services, not in the wildland-urban interface.
It is the wrong place and the wrong time to increase development on greenbelt lands, which conflict not only with the General Plan, but with regional and state policies to grow more sustainably, produce more affordable homes closer to jobs and transit, and reduce vehicle miles traveled.
Greenbelt Alliance’s mission is to fully protect the Bay Area’s 3.6 million-acre greenbelt of natural and agricultural lands; direct all new development into already urbanized areas; and support urban development that benefits residents across the socio-economic spectrum.
Teri Shore
Regional Director, North Bay
Greenbelt Alliance
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!