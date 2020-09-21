Napa greenbelts more critical than ever

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greenbelt Alliance is joining with community members and neighborhood groups to call on the city of Napa to permanently maintain Napa Oaks and Timberhill as Resource Areas as in the existing General Plan or revise the designation to Greenbelt, but with more clarity on the definition.

The Resource Area designation is intended to protect the land’s view, natural springs, and wildlife. It also acts as a natural buffer between the city of Napa and rural county lands. It is not appropriate for increased development, particularly “very low intensity residential,” which will allow only for high-end and luxury development. Doing so will not address affordable housing needs.

Greenbelt Alliance recommends that most new development occur in focus areas and downtown as proposed by staff and consultants. Doing so provides ample opportunities for climate-smart development with mixed use, affordable housing, and improved bicycle and walking options while preserving the character and historic area of the city of Napa.

Greenbelt Alliance supported the Napa Planning Commission and the City Council in denying the previously proposed change in land use for Napa Oaks to allow for luxury development. Now two years later, the reasons for maintaining the natural profile of Napa Oaks, along with Timberhill, and focusing on downtown development is more critical than ever.