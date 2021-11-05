Napa High Alumni Association says "Thank You"

On behalf of the Napa High Alumni Association, I would like to thank the individuals and businesses that made donations to our NHAA Scholarship fund. And, thank you, Gary Garaventa, for your excellent Letter to the Editor requesting those funds ("Help us make a difference for Napa High students," Nov. 6).

The gathering of funds for this important endeavor by NHAA is on-going and so vital to our organization's ability to provide necessary monies to worthy Napa High graduating seniors! We cannot do it without your support.

It is important for the Napa community to know that our scholarship "criteria" are rigorous and that we fund not only college fees but also those of technical schools, as well. We do not judge the graduating senior's educational choice, but give our scholarships based upon community/school involvement and financial need.

You, too, can become a part of providing these much-needed funds. Simply make a check out to NHAA and send it to me (Marilyn Reid) at 550 East Spring Street, Napa, CA 94559 OR NHAA, c/o Napa High School, 2425 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558.

NHAA is a non-profit; our Tax ID is 680319056. Thank you ahead of time for your generous donation. It is greatly appreciated.

NHAA has its fall/winter general meeting scheduled: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 4 p.m. at Hop Creek Pub. Our "special guest" will be Jennifer Huffman, columnist for the Napa Valley Register. All are welcome. Hope to see you then/there.

Marilyn Reid

NHAA President