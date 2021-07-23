Napa High Alumni Association seeks your support

On behalf of the Napa High Alumni Association, I am requesting donations from our Napa community to help support the five scholarships given to deserving NH seniors 2021.

Perhaps you have "stimulus money" that you have no need for; we would appreciate your donation.

These scholarships are a gift to a Napa High graduate to enable him/her to continue their education and become productive members of society. Many of these recipients return to Napa and contribute to the future of the Napa community.

Any funds donated beyond the funds needed for the 2021 scholarships will go into our perpetual fund, a fund to allow for future scholarships.

Please send your generous donation, made out to NHAA, to Marilyn Reid, 550 East Spring Street, Napa, CA 94559.

(I had the honor/opportunity to attend the memorial service for Don Townsend recently. He was an avid supporter of all things Napa High. Any donations made to NHAA in his name will be donated to our scholarship fund.)