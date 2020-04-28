Napa High Alumni suspend meetings

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Due to the unknowns associated with the coronavirus, the Executive Board of Napa High Alumni Association believes that it is in the best interest and safety of our members if we cancel all general meetings until Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. We hope to be at Hop Creek Pub ... will let you know. It will be a Noon meeting. Jennifer Huffman from the Napa Valley Register will be our guest speaker.