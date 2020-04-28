Napa High Alumni suspend meetings

Due to the unknowns associated with the coronavirus, the Executive Board of Napa High Alumni Association believes that it is in the best interest and safety of our members if we cancel all general meetings until Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. We hope to be at Hop Creek Pub ... will let you know. It will be a Noon meeting. Jennifer Huffman from the Napa Valley Register will be our guest speaker.

Please stay well. Remember our scholarship raffle. We have chosen five very worthy Napa High graduating seniors for our award this year. Bless all of you.

Marilyn Reid

NHAA

Napa

