The Napa High School Athletic Boosters will hold our annual Crab Feed and Auction to benefit the student athletes of Napa High on Feb. 22. We would like to invite the community to attend, our largest fundraisers of the year.
Tickets are on sale via our web site nhsathleticboosters.org or your are welcome to mail a check: PO Box 844, Napa, CA, 94559.
All sports at Napa High are paid for by fundraising from parent and community volunteers. High school sports receive very little funds money from NVUSD and no funds from the city or county entities. We need to raise a minimum of $150,000 per year to keep our sports going at Napa High. The Napa Athletic Boosters Club provides funding to over 800 athletes per year.
I believe that high school sports not only provide a healthy outlet for the youth of Napa, they contribute to the values of self-esteem, self-confidence, and teamwork for the students as well.
Napa High Athletic Boosters, a non-profit organization, works to foster amateur athletic competition and sportsmanship to develop the youth of Napa into good citizens of the future by providing spirit, enthusiasm, positive role models and financial support for all athletic programs at Napa High School.
We hope to see you there. Go, Napa.
Pat Gorman
Napa