So the Napa High Mascot voting has been narrowed down to two choices - Grizzly or Husky. What in the world have those two names got to do with the Napa Valley or Napa County?
Students were given a choice, but not a real choice, because they were not allowed to weigh in on the original name Napa High Indians, which had a proud history of recognizing a proud native people of the Napa Valley.
Pomos lived in this valley for centuries and they more likely represent history in the choosing of a name for a mascot for Napa High School.
However the same people who stole the name Napa Indian from all of us who attended Napa High School for decades did not include that name as a choice. In their goal of perfect political correctness they avoided a name that had significant historical presence in this valley, thereby slandering the native Pomos.
This school board should be impeached for this travesty of correctness fostered on our community. Remember that when they come up for reelection. A Proud Napa High Indian.
Tom Johnson
Napa
Editor's Note: After this letter was submitted, the school district announced the students had chose "Grizzlies" as the new name. Also, none of the seats up for election on the NVUSD Board of Trustees this fall has more than one candidate, so there will be no competitive elections on the ballot.