Napa is in need of educational excellence

As we all know, middle school is very much a "make or break time" in a child's life trajectory, especially in regards to developmental psychology, for many obvious reasons.

It is inconceivable that Superintendent Mucetti and the NVUSD Board of Trustees would even consider closing River School, based on the reasons set forth in their “Middle School Redesign” plan.

As far as “equity” is concerned, after reviewing the district's SARCs of all the schools at the middle school level from the last few years, and taking the statistics of the current school year (which have not been published yet) into consideration, it appears in fact, River School is one of the most balanced and diverse schools in the area, and most accurately reflects current Napa community demographics. After all, it is a “choice school” meaning it is open to any student if they choose to attend during open-enrollment. I believe the district is using "equity" as an excuse to try to close this school in particular, updated facilities and academic excellence not-withstanding.