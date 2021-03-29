Napa is in need of educational excellence

When my husband and I moved to Napa with our first child in 2009, we loved the area, the people, and the city. Despite a three to four hour a day commute to work outside of Napa, we had hardly any reservations regarding the decision we made for our family, except for one— the schools.
Having worked in the Oakland Unified School District, I’ve seen firsthand how the demographics, budgets, and foundational principles (of, or lack thereof) a school district can have direct adverse effects and consequences on the students and families within the locality of their educational institutions. After extensive research and deliberation in regards to the schools in the Napa District, we had no hesitation in enrolling our children in the NVUSD, simply because of one school we felt 100% sure of: River Middle School.
When we moved to Napa, River was a charter school, attached to Harvest Middle School, the boundary school for our neighborhood. It was a choice school, accessible via open enrollment, but it was one we knew would be the best fit for our family and our educational needs, simply based on its mission, philosophy and approach to education, which incorporates SEL (Social Emotional Learning) into its core teaching principles. SEL philosophy is the future of education in California, and is also the future of education, in general. River School has been guided by it for 26 years. This is why River is known for its academic excellence and why its students love it so much and are so successful (and continue to be) throughout their lives.
As we all know, middle school is very much a "make or break time" in a child's life trajectory, especially in regards to developmental psychology, for many obvious reasons.
It is inconceivable that Superintendent Mucetti and the NVUSD Board of Trustees would even consider closing River School, based on the reasons set forth in their “Middle School Redesign” plan.
As far as “equity” is concerned, after reviewing the district's SARCs of all the schools at the middle school level from the last few years, and taking the statistics of the current school year (which have not been published yet) into consideration, it appears in fact, River School is one of the most balanced and diverse schools in the area, and most accurately reflects current Napa community demographics. After all, it is a “choice school” meaning it is open to any student if they choose to attend during open-enrollment. I believe the district is using "equity" as an excuse to try to close this school in particular, updated facilities and academic excellence not-withstanding.
As far as citing “financial difficulty,” the district had the option to add a bond measure to the 2020 ballot to increase funding, but decided not to, even though a Bond Feasibility Study conducted and submitted on June 18, 2020 to the district showed more positive than negative support for it, with “Definitely Yes" and "Probably Yes" votes showing a higher percentage in the final poll results (48% vs 43% respectively). Not to mention, the poll participants were a very small percentage (625 potential district voters) of all the Napa residents and property owners who pay the taxes which fund a very high percentage of the revenue going to NVUSD schools, directly. I believe if there were a larger pool of study participants, the district would’ve seen numbers skewed even more in favor of a “Definitely Yes” vote.
Regardless, I feel it was a terrible decision made by the NVUSD that all the families with school-age children in Napa are now paying the price for. Exactly how many schools need to be on the district’s chopping block (at the cost of our children’s mental health and well-being), for the families of NVUSD to realize what the district is attempting to do with their misguided and poorly thought out “redesign plans” for our community schools? In the 2020/21 school years, at least three have already been officially shut down, with more to come.
There is a very real reason NVUSD is facing "declining enrollment numbers" at the middle and high school level, but it is not that there aren’t enough children of middle and high school age here in need of an education — it’s that the families and children in the Napa community are in need of educational excellence.
Closing River School will only result in the further decline of the NVUSD as a whole, and I know I am not alone in refusing to accept, or be part of such a bleak future for the children, families, and residents of NVUSD— which is why I have chosen to speak out against it.
Deirdre C. Wheeler
Napa
