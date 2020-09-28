Napa is not a racist community

Recently, the Napa City Council, led by Mary Luros, passed a resolution declaring Napa as a systemically racist community. Luros used as a basis for this ludicrous claim an old real estate covenant from the '50s and a handful of emails produced without context.
In a community of around 80,000, given enough time, I could find four or five people that believe we should give California back to the Indians, or to Mexico, or to France (Mexico was once a French territory) or Russia, (since the Russian Empire extended to Sebastopol).
When I was a child in Northwest Indiana in the 1950s, I saw some of the last vestiges of systematic racism in our lower middle class, all-white neighborhood. If a black family moved into our all-white back then, homeowners would panic because the neighborhood was "turning."
Middle-class black families just did not exist, and if they did, they were not moving into our neighborhood. A single African American family could trigger "white flight." By the 1980s-1990s, the systemic racism was largely overcome and it is now a mixed neighborhood; my family still lives there.
When I moved to Napa in 1978, I was told Napa used to be much like my original home in the '50s, but as recent as 2008, Napa voted a black man, Obama, into the White House by a vote of 2-1 (65.2%-32.7%). Then, in 2012, Napa voted to return him to office by a similar 2-1 vote, (63%-34.3%).
When I visit busy, high-end restaurants in the valley, I almost always see at least one party of African Americans dining in the same restaurants. No one stood at the door and said, “We don’t serve your kind.”
The racism I have noticed in Napa is reverse racism, and it is pervasive. A shrill Mary Luros declares our community to be racist and the rest of the City Council nods in numb agreement and no one rises to defend Napa. This is virtual signaling out of control.
Jack Ring
Napa
