Napa is not a racist community

Recently, the Napa City Council, led by Mary Luros, passed a resolution declaring Napa as a systemically racist community. Luros used as a basis for this ludicrous claim an old real estate covenant from the '50s and a handful of emails produced without context.

In a community of around 80,000, given enough time, I could find four or five people that believe we should give California back to the Indians, or to Mexico, or to France (Mexico was once a French territory) or Russia, (since the Russian Empire extended to Sebastopol).

When I was a child in Northwest Indiana in the 1950s, I saw some of the last vestiges of systematic racism in our lower middle class, all-white neighborhood. If a black family moved into our all-white back then, homeowners would panic because the neighborhood was "turning."

Middle-class black families just did not exist, and if they did, they were not moving into our neighborhood. A single African American family could trigger "white flight." By the 1980s-1990s, the systemic racism was largely overcome and it is now a mixed neighborhood; my family still lives there.