Napa Music Industry: Time to consider a musicians union? Pt. 1

I have had experience with organizing a music entity. In 2004, I began the process of creating a professional organization for musicians called the Napa Musicians Performance Guild. Not a union, but a group that follows the passion and the art of live performance for music, it failed. The success was, I achieved a contract with the Napa Community Recreation Department for performances of music in Veterans Park.

My efforts were not well received by some local musicians and other interested parties. Let’s just say in the old blues term, bad mojo was applied by many to that experience. Miscommunicated information with gossip created an atmosphere of fear and demonization, casting a cloud of suspicion over my actions and efforts. The word was out that I was attempting to organize a union. Casting a dreaded veil of fear over the land of music in Napa. My point here referring back to the mission statement by the AFM, please read again point six.

But I offer with respect, the joke falls back upon those critics in our local music circle. Offering the knowledge that upper-level organizations coming to Napa to work and perform in county, some or all are connected to the musicians union, ie; the AFM. Critics have spoken against union activity here, but we now have stages that are union.