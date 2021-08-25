Napa Music Industry: Time to consider a musicians union? Pt. 1

Why did I become a advocate for our music culture here in Napa County? I surely choose to be a rebel. Giving a voice of intolerance to the continued unfortunate lack of good music business ethics. These questions of “why?” surface when I do a personal inventory in concern of my efforts.
In my time performing music in this area I have seen it all and heard it all from the ludicrous and absurd to the moments of pure success, happiness in professionalism and music from heaven. Yet, the music industry in Napa County is like sailing on water made of glass and then being pounded by 50-foot waves.
With the establishment of BottleRock and the growing performances of the Blue Note is our small music scene as many refer to is it changing. And beginning to have a different form and level of professionalism? I think so. And the negative experiences I have had in the Napa County music circle are pretty much summed up in this first paragraph of the AFM Mission statement in what they oppose.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
We are the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada, professional musicians united through our locals so that:
• We can live and work in dignity;
• Our work will be fulfilling and compensated fairly;
• We will have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect us;
• We will have the opportunity to develop our talents and skills;
• Our collective voice and power will be realized in a democratic and progressive union;
• We can oppose the forces of exploitation through our union solidarity.
At one time Napa County had a union representing local musicians living here and working as professionals in the music circle. The city Of Napa began the process to shut down music entertainment. By requiring performance venues to serve food then attaching that requirement to the Entertainment Permit, many clubs closed. And the local union in Napa packed up and integrated into the Sonoma chapter. Somewhere in the 1960s, the union was a stable entity in Napa paying local bands a good wage. The high school band members in that time today have as much confirmed that experience.
However, when we get into the ‘70s, I have had local musicians tell me that the union was not very supportive of the musicians, basically the collection of dues and as well referring musicians out to independent music contractors performing with a cost attached.
For example, one musician told me that the union at that time was charging a 25% tariff to union musicians performing at independent non-union performances. In talking with Paul Sharpe at the AFM, he offered that each union chapter can set their prices for this, but it is agreed by union chapters nationally that 2.3% to 3% would be the standard.
I have had experience with organizing a music entity. In 2004, I began the process of creating a professional organization for musicians called the Napa Musicians Performance Guild. Not a union, but a group that follows the passion and the art of live performance for music, it failed. The success was, I achieved a contract with the Napa Community Recreation Department for performances of music in Veterans Park.
My efforts were not well received by some local musicians and other interested parties. Let’s just say in the old blues term, bad mojo was applied by many to that experience. Miscommunicated information with gossip created an atmosphere of fear and demonization, casting a cloud of suspicion over my actions and efforts. The word was out that I was attempting to organize a union. Casting a dreaded veil of fear over the land of music in Napa. My point here referring back to the mission statement by the AFM, please read again point six.
But I offer with respect, the joke falls back upon those critics in our local music circle. Offering the knowledge that upper-level organizations coming to Napa to work and perform in county, some or all are connected to the musicians union, ie; the AFM. Critics have spoken against union activity here, but we now have stages that are union.
Stating that, keep in mind that the American Federation of Musicians do more in music communities than just collect dues and charge a membership fee. They are a non-profit and work to support the continuing art of music. They have what they call Fairtrade, which continues to allow all musicians to find work and play those gigs at no cost.
I will discuss more facts with pros and cons in Part 2. I am not working here to organize a union, but I am offering information so other musicians can consider the above question I am asking.