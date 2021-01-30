Napa needs to clarify vaccine system

I would like some clarification from the county on how the COVID system works. Belia Ramos just "happened" to be available for a dose. Brad Wagenknecht was on the standby list.

I'm not sure even how to be on the standby list. I've filled out the interest form twice. Never received notification that it was received. I appreciate that Brad did the right procedure however I'm five years older than him with outstanding conditions which make me eligible. How come he was placed on the standby list when they haven't even finished providing shots to people 75-plus?

Someone needs to Micky Mouse the information, cause I don't get it. I'm sure there are many others out there in my group, seniors over 70 who live alone, lost their jobs and are afraid to go out, that would like to know.

Maybe someone from your staff could write an article that lets us know what the heck is the policy. Thanks so much.

Nancy Irving

Napa

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS