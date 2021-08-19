Napa needs to do the right thing

Having practiced law for 50 years and served as an elected on public boards for 15 years, including a term as Mayor of St. Helena, I follow with great interest the Western Meadows issue. The City of Napa is on the verge of using eminent domain to create a public road over vineyard land needed by Western Meadows to build 12 large homes, affordable only to the rich and famous.

Let us sidestep whether that action is legal or illegal because that status is often in flux until there is sufficient consequence or money to bring the issue to a high court. Now women can vote, and folks can use marijuana and enter same-sex marriages. All were illegal a few years ago.

The question is whether the use of eminent domain by a government agency to enrich a private enterprise is the right thing to do. It opens the Pandora’s Box for the private sector to manipulate the city of Napa to do its bidding. If the city can use eminent domain to enable a high-end subdivision, can it take a home on a busy downtown corner to enable the construction of a market or drug store?

The use of condemnation for the benefit of private enterprise is just not smart policy or good governing.