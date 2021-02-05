Napa needs to stretch existing vaccine supply

My spouse and I registered with the Napa County COVID-19 vaccination program on Jan. 13.

As a 75-plus, I received my first dose on Jan. 21 and my second dose is scheduled for Feb. 18. My spouse at 70, unfortunately, falls into the 65–74 age group and is not scheduled for a first dose yet.

I would dearly love for my wife to receive my second dose. I would wait until more vaccine became available to receive my second dose. I would be happy to sign a document absolving Napa County from blame if I contracted COVID-19 in the interim.

I have tried twice, once on the hotline and once with a county supervisor, to arrange this. I was rejected both times, once with the explanation that I had to have the second dose within 28 days. As it happens we are both retired university professors of microbiology. The second dose time schedule has been widely questioned and there are scientific reports that 48 days are acceptable.

A recent report in the New York Times advocates giving 65-plus people the first dose in that the second dose will be effective after even longer delays. Napa County just announced that, because of variable vaccine supply, second doses might be delayed up to 42 days.