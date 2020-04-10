Napa needs us

With this coronavirus all around us, we have an obligation to help feed those in need in our community.
As I was drawing up this letter my wife, Jackie, read what I was doing. She said “I’d like give my Social Security check, also.”
I would like you to join my wife, Jackie, and me in starting a new food giving club, Social Security and Pension Givers of America (SS&P). I hope we can begin a new organization that will help alleviate some of those less fortunate in Napa County and all over America.
Each of us would donate our social security or pension checks, monthly, to our charitable organization. Each giver would be on the board of the new Social Security & Pension club. We would send out a letter monthly showing what organizations are receiving this grant and how they are allocating the funds.
The board may change the receivers and recommend other food giving organizations at any time. If, in the future, any of us members would like to cancel our monthly donation and membership in SS&P, we can. I believe the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, and The Table at the Presbyterian Church, would be some of the notable recipients of our money.
I would like all of us, as chartered members of Napa county’s SS&P, to be the beginning of this organization so that other counties in the state of California and across American, may follow our example to help feed the hungry in their communities.
As we know, every community across America has those in need that depend on the giving hearts of those who are more fortunate. We can get by without many things, but we cannot get by without food. Please join me to fulfill the needs of our brothers and sisters.
If you would like to be a chartered member of this new organization, please send your charitable donation checks for the month of April and each month thereafter – made out to Meals on Wheels of Napa County. We are now in the process of getting our charitable trust (501(c)(3)) approved, and hopefully in the short future we will be making our monthly checks out to Social Security & Pension Givers of America, so that we can delegate our monthly funds to the different organizations that the board selects.
Jackie and I will be sending in our Social Security checks and my veterans pension check for April 2020 to start this new giving program.
I sent a letter out to a few of my friends to join.
As anyone in our community can guess, our first answer to our call for help was Andy Beckstoffer. Thank you, Andy and Betty.
Please make out your tax-deductible checks to Meals on Wheels of Napa County and send them to my office at: 101 S. Coombs St., Napa, Calif. 94559. If you have any questions, please call me at (707) 486-1000.
Thank you for your kind consideration and I hope this cause makes you as passionate as it does my wife and me.
George Altamura
Napa
