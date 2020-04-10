Napa needs us

As we know, every community across America has those in need that depend on the giving hearts of those who are more fortunate. We can get by without many things, but we cannot get by without food. Please join me to fulfill the needs of our brothers and sisters.

If you would like to be a chartered member of this new organization, please send your charitable donation checks for the month of April and each month thereafter – made out to Meals on Wheels of Napa County. We are now in the process of getting our charitable trust (501(c)(3)) approved, and hopefully in the short future we will be making our monthly checks out to Social Security & Pension Givers of America, so that we can delegate our monthly funds to the different organizations that the board selects.

Jackie and I will be sending in our Social Security checks and my veterans pension check for April 2020 to start this new giving program.

I sent a letter out to a few of my friends to join.

As anyone in our community can guess, our first answer to our call for help was Andy Beckstoffer. Thank you, Andy and Betty.

Please make out your tax-deductible checks to Meals on Wheels of Napa County and send them to my office at: 101 S. Coombs St., Napa, Calif. 94559. If you have any questions, please call me at (707) 486-1000.