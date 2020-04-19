× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I was shocked and angered by Mr. Altamura's recent letter to the editor ("Napa needs us," April 11).

While I recognize the need of many who live in the Napa Valley, I was amazed that Mr. Altamura would we so out of touch with the many of us who rely on our Social Security and pensions to live.

I worked many years to earn both of my only means of income. My property tax alone is more that the total Social Security I receive a year. I would have accepted his idea if he only asked for a simple monthly donation rather than the suggestion that most of us in Napa have enough other income to live on outside of our pensions, disability, or Social Security Income.

I applaud both Mr. and Mrs. Altamura for their donation and the many other contributions they make to Napa, but please do be so out of touch with the many citizens who worked hard, saved and were able to provide for themselves even if now only month by month.

Our donation is that we do not have to use their gifts thus allowing more for those who for whatever reason are now unable to provide for themselves.