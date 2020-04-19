I was shocked and angered by Mr. Altamura's recent letter to the editor ("Napa needs us," April 11).
While I recognize the need of many who live in the Napa Valley, I was amazed that Mr. Altamura would we so out of touch with the many of us who rely on our Social Security and pensions to live.
I worked many years to earn both of my only means of income. My property tax alone is more that the total Social Security I receive a year. I would have accepted his idea if he only asked for a simple monthly donation rather than the suggestion that most of us in Napa have enough other income to live on outside of our pensions, disability, or Social Security Income.
I applaud both Mr. and Mrs. Altamura for their donation and the many other contributions they make to Napa, but please do be so out of touch with the many citizens who worked hard, saved and were able to provide for themselves even if now only month by month.
Our donation is that we do not have to use their gifts thus allowing more for those who for whatever reason are now unable to provide for themselves.
My hope is that once we are back to normal (whatever that may be) One of the lessons learned will be that we need to plan ahead, save whatever we can, however little, each month and put away some of our necessary food and personal needs for a possible difficult time in the future.
Just think how much toilet paper one could have if occasionally they purchased an extra package. Yes ,you guessed it, I am old and have tried to learn from the lessons life has given me. You know the Ant and the Grasshopper? I am an optimist that the sun will come up tomorrow.
Suzanne C. Rue
Napa
Editor's note: The Register asked George Altamura about the issue raised by the author. He said he wanted to be clear that he was only advocating that people donate their pension or Social Security money if they were lucky enough to be able to afford to do so.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.