Napa Police Officers’ Association welcomes interim chief

The Napa Police Officers’ Association (NPOA) would like to extend a wholehearted welcome to Retired Police Chief Sylvia Moir in her role as Interim Chief for the Napa Police Department.

The police department, as well as our community, has faced challenges that are completely unprecedented over the last several years. Policing, on a grand scale, has been put under a microscope and every aspect of who we are, and why we do what we do has been questioned.

Yet, the Napa Police Department leads the way in working with our community to proactively address these concerns with our citizens.

While we feel that now, more than ever, we need to stay closely connected to our own community and the folks that ultimately count on us to keep them safe. We believed that solid and dedicated leadership is of the utmost importance to continue to grow as a community-oriented-policing agency.

In the past 20 years, Napa PD has seen many changes in culture, staff, and leadership. The NPOA membership is aware of some of the challenges the department is facing over the next several years; staffing shortages, officer retention, budget cuts, aging facilities, and morale are some of the concerns.