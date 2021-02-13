Napa Police Officers’ Association welcomes interim chief

The Napa Police Officers’ Association (NPOA) would like to extend a wholehearted welcome to Retired Police Chief Sylvia Moir in her role as Interim Chief for the Napa Police Department.
The police department, as well as our community, has faced challenges that are completely unprecedented over the last several years. Policing, on a grand scale, has been put under a microscope and every aspect of who we are, and why we do what we do has been questioned.
Yet, the Napa Police Department leads the way in working with our community to proactively address these concerns with our citizens.
While we feel that now, more than ever, we need to stay closely connected to our own community and the folks that ultimately count on us to keep them safe. We believed that solid and dedicated leadership is of the utmost importance to continue to grow as a community-oriented-policing agency.
In the past 20 years, Napa PD has seen many changes in culture, staff, and leadership. The NPOA membership is aware of some of the challenges the department is facing over the next several years; staffing shortages, officer retention, budget cuts, aging facilities, and morale are some of the concerns.
Our current leadership within the department is well-respected and an asset to our agency. The NPOA is hopeful that Interim Chief Moir will evaluate our department, leadership, and working relationships among all of our employees and determine that there are qualified candidates from within who can assume the role of the police chief and lead us through these trying times.
Those candidates are fully supported by the NPOA and other staff within the department. They bring many years of knowledge, dedication, and hundreds of hours of professional and self-development; have focused on continued and dependable leadership, while working cohesively with all of the staff in the department; and are well respected throughout the community.
We believe that having internal qualified candidates who know the policies of the city and the department, who have the dedication and leadership qualities to lead us into the future, and who have unified support from within the department will make Interim Chief Moir’s evaluation easy and positive so that we can move forward with the installation of a permanent chief of police.
Darlene Elia
President, NPOA
