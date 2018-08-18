“Signs, signs, everywhere the signs.” When the Five Man Electrical Band wrote that song in 1971, they were speaking to class divisions and property rights, but those same lyrics could apply to many cities during campaign season.
Often there is no regulation or enforcement of campaign signs placed in public rights of way or on private property without permission. With primary elections in June and general elections in November, this can result in visual blight for much of the year, every two years.
Fortunately, the candidates for elected office in Napa, including city council, county supervisor, Napa school district, and the Napa Valley College Board over the past 20 years or so have followed an unwritten rule of only placing political signs on private property with full permission.
We have a beautiful community we are proud of, so let’s keep it that way. We agree to only place our political signage on private property with the permission of the property owner.
If you see our signage on the Wine Train right of way, chain link fences, empty lots, or anywhere that seems strange, please know we have full permission.
We also commit to removing all signage within two weeks after the election.
Peter Mott, Liz Alessio, Mary Luros, Bernie Narvaez, Ricky Hurtado, Jeff Dodd, Kyle Iverson
Editor’s note: Several candidates were offered a chance to sign on to this letter, but declined. The Register asked them why. Here are their responses:
Amy Martenson, NCV trustee: "I did not sign onto Peter Mott's letter, because the current sign ordinance allows candidates to put signs in parking strips in front of people’s homes, and I feel that is completely appropriate, since homeowners must maintain them. Also, even though I have chosen not to put signs in public rights of way, I do not have an issue with other candidates doing so.”
James Hinton, Napa City Council candidate: “I did not add my name to this letter, because it would suggest that I voluntarily (pinky swear) relinquish rights granted by the 1st Amendment. I'm surprised Peter Mott duped so many other candidates to agree to modify the rules to benefit himself as the incumbent.
“I'm not worried about where anyone is putting their campaign signs. I'm concerned about where the City Council is putting housing, hotels, and wine bars in Napa.
“I'm very thankful to my team for designing my campaign signs, and I'm flattered by the positive responses they are generating from the community.”