Napa roads in awful condition

I would like to make a complaint to those in charge of managing the city of Napa. This town is represented as a destination. I must say I am embarrassed how the dirtiest and unkempt roadways.

Perhaps you all along with our governor should visit Arizona, Phoenix being a large city has one of the most well-kept roadways. I never saw graffiti on any overpass. Nor did you see debris scattered on the highway. Just mention a few.

We pay much in housing and taxes yet you seem to ignore except the painting of power boxes. Please make us proud of our city. Not just First Street.

Eileen Perez

Napa