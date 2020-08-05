Napa’s best-kept secret

With all the news focused on COVID-19 and being sheltered at home most of the time, it’s easy for someone to miss the city of Napa’s most recent construction project: three strategically located, aesthetically pleasing, and highly efficient traffic roundabouts at the intersection of northbound Highway 29 and First Street.
The roundabouts connect California Boulevard, First Street, and Second Street into a continuous flow of traffic without the aide of stop signs and traffic signals. The hardest part of navigating these circles is learning who yields to whom.
The roundabouts became fully operational in April of this year, and if you have not already had a chance to drive around the circles, I suggest you check them out – if only to relieve the stress of dealing with COVID-19.
There’s something quite uplifting about navigating your way through the maze of circles and 'yield' signs and coming out exactly where you wanted to be without waiting at a stop sign or signal light.
Prior to the roundabouts, the wait time at each of the signal lights at this intersection was frustrating and trying to make a left turn coming off Highway 29 onto First Street going toward Browns Valley was nothing short of suicidal. Switching the entrance into downtown Napa from Second Street to First Street also was a smart move. The improvement at this intersection has been long overdue.
We have the city of Napa’s Public Works Department to thank for the creation of the roundabouts. They got the job done on time and under budget while coordinating the combined efforts of the private contractor, Caltrans workers, and city employees with a minimum of disruption to the commute traffic.
This is a shining example of shared responsibility and cooperation between the public and private sector. Our Public Works Department deserves credit for taking a proactive approach with the addition of the roundabouts in addressing traffic congestion in the city limits.
Granted there is a lot less traffic these days in the city of Napa because of the shelter-at-home requirement but the traffic flow at this intersection has seen tremendous improvement. The real test will come when we reopen the schools and the downtown section of Napa. In the meantime, take a leisurely drive through the roundabouts and experience Napa’s best-kept secret.
Next on the drawing board will hopefully be new roundabouts at the infamous “Five-Way Intersection,” where you have a convergence of Silverado Trail, Third Avenue, East Avenue, and Coombsville Road. Good luck on that one!
Mike Wallace
Napa
