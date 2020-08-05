Napa’s best-kept secret

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With all the news focused on COVID-19 and being sheltered at home most of the time, it’s easy for someone to miss the city of Napa’s most recent construction project: three strategically located, aesthetically pleasing, and highly efficient traffic roundabouts at the intersection of northbound Highway 29 and First Street.

The roundabouts connect California Boulevard, First Street, and Second Street into a continuous flow of traffic without the aide of stop signs and traffic signals. The hardest part of navigating these circles is learning who yields to whom.

The roundabouts became fully operational in April of this year, and if you have not already had a chance to drive around the circles, I suggest you check them out – if only to relieve the stress of dealing with COVID-19.

There’s something quite uplifting about navigating your way through the maze of circles and 'yield' signs and coming out exactly where you wanted to be without waiting at a stop sign or signal light.