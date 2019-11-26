This Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, the Napa Farmers Market Board of Directors and I invite everyone to our second annual Holiday Market and Bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the South Napa Century Center parking lot, 195 Gasser Drive in Napa.
We host this special event on Small Business Saturday because the Holiday Farmers Market and Bazaar is a way for our community to use the power of their pocketbooks for sustainable holiday shopping, which supports a local food system and economy via small farmers and entrepreneurs.
The Napa Farmers Market provides help for low-income residents to purchase fresh produce and products.
Customers will be impressed by the produce selection from our 16 local farmers. In the U.S., most food travels 1,500 miles before it is eaten. At the Napa Farmers Market, on average produce travels around 80 miles before it is purchased directly from the farmers by our customers.
Winter vegetables are a hearty, healthy addition to any holiday meal. Ask a farmer to find out what’s best, including Brussels sprouts, greens, leeks, mushrooms, parsnips, sweet potatoes and winter squash. Try some seasonal fruit to satisfy your sweet tooth, including apples, pears, persimmons and pomegranates.
What makes the Holiday Bazaar different from our regular Saturday market is we made an open invitation to our regular artisan and specialty food vendors. Normally, our target vendor mix is 50% farmer, 30% specialty food and 20% artisan, which we strive for to stay true to our agricultural roots as a California Certified Farmers Market.
Award-winning food author and journalist Georgeanne Brennan made a list of gifts for foodies.
During the Holiday Bazaar, we want to provide the opportunity for as many of our dedicated artisan and specialty food vendors as possible, who make everything they sell by hand, to connect directly with the community. For some, the Napa Farmers Market is the only time they interact face-to-face with customers.
This Saturday, shoppers will stroll the market aisles packed with 25 artisans and 34 specialty food vendors, which makes us confident that there will be something for everyone on your holiday list. Perhaps even more important than crossing off those names is the knowledge that your money will go directly to supporting the livelihood of our most creative neighbors.
Last week, when I was talking to Victoria Sims, owner of With Love Boss Lady, about how important the market is to her business, she said our customers aren’t just buying delicious food or unique gifts, they are “supporting the big dreams of small, local artists and entrepreneurs.”
In addition to sustainable shopping, the Holiday Bazaar has free, family-friendly fun for all ages. Enjoy the live music by James Patrick Regan as you taste November’s Harvest of the Month: persimmons. At the Education Station, little ones can make recycled holiday cards and enjoy Holiday Story Time at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Chef Sandy Sauter of CIA at Copia will perform the last Chef Demo of 2019 at 10 a.m. with freshly picked, seasonal ingredients. Best of all, don’t miss the Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest at 10:30 a.m.
With all these activities, the Holiday Bazaar is more than sustainable shopping: it’s an opportunity to make priceless memories and start a winter tradition of coming to the Napa Farmers Market every Saturday for food, fun and community.
We hope to see you at the Napa Farmers Market this Saturday, and every Saturday, year-round rain or shine.
However you celebrate, I wish you the happiest of holidays.
Cara Mae Wooledge, Market Manager
Napa Farmers Market