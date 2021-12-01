Napa’s water: a dangerously flawed plan

When the State of California passed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) in 2014 “to protect groundwater over the long-term,” the impetus and framework for the law was the result of the over-pumping of the wells in the Central Valley. Farms were planted in deserts, irrigated from stolen rivers and deep wells. So much water was pumped that the land has dropped (subsidence) as much as 30 feet in places, making it impossible for aquifers to recharge. In areas, saltwater has replaced fresh water.

One of Napa Vision 2050’s greatest concerns is that our county leaders who have authored the Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) have not considered the geology of the Napa subbasin, which is very different from that of the Central Valley. They narrowly focused on the SGMA mandate that “requires groundwater-dependent regions to halt overdraft and develop plans to bring basins into balanced levels of pumping and recharge through local planning efforts.” Solutions in the Central Valley will differ from solutions required in Napa County.

Water has been the backbone of Napa County for millennia. The river, the watersheds and the groundwater have sustained our small, remarkably beautiful treasure of a valley. The entire valley’s interdependent water sources - the river, the watersheds, surface streams and groundwater – comprise a single, critical resource that must be protected in its entirety.

Infusion of political bias

At the outset of this process, the Napa County Board of Supervisors appointed themselves as the Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA), in spite of the fact that no hydrologist, earth scientist, well driller, water trucker, or geologist is a member of the BOS/GSA. This first act turned the process from an environmental issue into a political one, keeping the authority under the realm of the elected officials making land-use decisions.

The BOS hand-picked the new 25-member Groundwater Sustainability Plan Advisory Committee. Although the California Department of Water Resources mandated that two members of GSPAC represent one of six disadvantaged communities located in the subbasin, our GSPAC had none.

Outdated modelling and data insufficiency

Utilizing historical data and multi-year running averages while also excluding the historic drought of the last two years, the plan ignores the climate projections of megadrought. There is insufficient data to show we are sustainable. Napa County lacks adequate stream monitors along the 30 miles of the Napa River that demonstrate the interconnection of surface water and groundwater. Of the approximate 10,000 wells in the county, only 40 wells (21 of these commercial wells) are monitored.

Evading the critical importance of interconnected systems of water stability

Climate crisis-induced water shortages are already evident in Napa County. According to county planning director David Morrison, two-thirds of the water used for crop irrigation in the valley floor comes from the hillsides. The forests of the agricultural watershed and open space wildlands provide the aquifer recharge, which flows into the reservoirs and the tributaries of the Napa River. Unfortunately, we observed that discussion about the watersheds was discouraged at the GSPAC. The county continues to allow deforestation in these sensitive areas. It is impossible to determine sustainability in the future while ignoring the value of this recharge data.

Technical Working Group

GSPAC wisely voted to form a “Technical Working Group” (TWG) to advise the GSA. While we celebrate the formation of a committee of experts, we have two concerns.

First, the GSA (BOS) will appoint members of this advisory committee. Will this be a group of experts familiar with water and hydrology? Unfortunately, the BOS is often influenced by political considerations and the prevailing industries and has shown themselves to choose industry advocates where scientists and experts should dominate.

Second, the TWG will be advisory only. Recommendations will be implemented by a vote of a majority of the GSA (BOS). If history is any indicator in our county, the decisions may not be guided by cold hard facts.

Summary

The draft GSP is modeled on a template addressing the very different geology of the Central Valley, ignoring the unique geology of Napa County. It is a plan that lacks climate crisis recognition and is created with insufficient data (90% of well extraction data is a “guess"). The draft GSP specifies no requirement to limit well development and to rigorously meter and monitor more or all wells and stream flows.

This is a dangerously insufficient and flawed plan.

The politicization of our water security and the BOS acting as the GSA are serious concerns. Today, there are hundreds of development projects in the county, all ignoring the increased use of groundwater. Who will act on behalf of the community and the environment? Who will protect our future?

Eve Kahn

Co-President, Napa Vision 2050