Ya’ know, I'm wondering what will happen to the arable land that may be ceded to solve the current wine glut conundrum (“To solve grape glut, California growers told to reduce 5 percent of vineyard acres,” Feb. 7). Somewhere, there's got to be a new and lucrative "cash crop" that can be grown on this soon-to-be-fallow land. I've got to take a break, but I'll let you all know if I come up with something.