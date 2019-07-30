I was fortunate enough to be a student in the first Napa Sanitation Citizens Academy last October. It was so interesting to learn in detail how our wastewater is cleaned up. The NapaSan staff and crew are dedicated, highly professional, and very eager to share what goes on "after the flush."
Our classes included a behind-the-scenes tour of the wastewater treatment plant, where we met the fish used to test for pollutants. We saw a demonstration of the specialized equipment used to restore sewer lines without digging up streets and the gigantic tractor that spreads compressed sludge as a fertilizer.
Best of all were the open and honest discussions about rate increases, making the wastewater treatment more renewable, and the challenges of responding to increased development.
The Citizens Academy gave us a fascinating look inside one of our most vital infrastructure systems--and all of us in the first class were sorry to see it end. Don't miss your chance--sign up for the second Academy this October at napasan.com.
Chris Benz
Napa