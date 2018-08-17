I have read the article regarding the Napa Grand Jury, The Napa Taxpayers Association, and the NVUSD, ("Several Napa school trustees blame taxpayer group for grand jury criticism," July 4) I must say it is rich with intrigue, misdirection, miscalculation, and mismanagement.
Right off the bat Tom Kensok and Jose Hurtado are unhappy at the dual findings of the Napa Grand Jury and blame a third party for the findings. To summarize, “(F1) there will be the likelihood of budget cuts over the next 3 years, but there is no detailed long-term plan. (F2) During the past 3 years the emphasis has been on budget cuts, not revenue generation. (F3) Finally, NVUSD has made a solid effort to communicate to the community their budget issues and invite input from them.”
Kensok and Hurtado point their fingers at the Napa Valley Taxpayers Association for the poor marks given to the NVUSD by the Grand Jury. The GJ found that the NVUSD should by the end of the calendar year “(R1) develop a detailed five (5) year financial plan for the district, and (R2) In Calendar year 2018, the District should develop and implement a comprehensive Marketing Program designed to increase attendance. Finally, (R3) In Calendar year 2018, the Napa Valley Unified School District should develop a website link devoted to budget news and post regular quarterly updates.”
So why all the bluster from Kensok and Hurtado? Does NVUSD have financial issues that they do not want the public to know about?
The article raised all kinds of red flags in my mind. If Hurtado and Kensok are mad because the Grand Jury used the NVTPA as a resource, so what? This the NCTPA’s expertise, they will work with any public agency looking into a tax or a bond measure to insure it is for the public good. If not, they will oppose it.
The article goes on to discuss the grand jury's look at 30-500 percent increases in construction costs with the District disputing this saying, “they were only 82 percent increases.” The article also discusses the state-mandated “creation and updates to a bi-annual multi-year budget-projection that reflects a three-year budget cycle.”
Also, per Hurtado and Kensok, “projection and expenses beyond three years are fraught with the uncertainty of enrollment and funding levels.” At the time of Measure H, I believe a couple of schools were already on the chopping block as district enrollment was down. So, it was already known to a certain degree the loss of students the district would absorb.
As the conversation turned to financial issues, Jose Hurtado turned the conversation away from money to the children, sidestepping the main issue, Measure H expenditures and oversight. He turned on the emotional spigot blaming the grand jury and the NVTPA for caring more for buildings than for children. Not a good argument when you are overspending and in serious debt.
Since the Register did not quote their source at the district for how their three-year budget cycle works, maybe they can help all us taxpayers out with this quote, “Assistant Superintendent Wade Roach broke the bad news to the school board last Thursday, informing trustees that projected deficits over the next four years could add up to more than $12 million” (Napa Valley Register, March 7, 2018). Funny how that is an exact number.
A hat tip to the grand jury members and the Napa Valley Taxpayer’s Association for looking after our tax dollars and how they are being used. I think NVUSD needs some further investigation. It seems that what they say does not seem to be consistent -- article to article.
Mark Gasster
Napa