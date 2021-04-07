Napa should establish Universal Basic Income

In Yang’s book, he details Universal Basic Income, or what he calls the “Freedom Dividend.” On page 177, Yang talks about the petroleum dividend in Alaska in which each person receives between $1,000-$2,000 per year. Yang states that “The dividend reduces poverty by one-quarter and is one reason that Alaska has the second-lowest income inequality in the country.” There have also been similar UBI experiments in Stockton, and Oakland is soon to implement it for people of color.

How would such a program be paid for? Yang planned to pay for the Freedom Dividend with a Value Added Tax, which is a tax on goods and services. VAT taxes are commonplace in places such as Europe. Yang’s reasoning is that wealthier people buy more stuff, therefore putting the most money into the budget for the Freedom Dividend. This eliminates the issue of demotivation because money isn’t taken directly from paychecks but scales up according to wealth in a similar way.

Yang’s book also talks about how other benefits of a Universal Basic Income program in the United States would be reduced stress, a decrease in crime, helping citizens through the automation wave that will inevitably take away jobs, as well as making our society more “equitable, fair, and just.”