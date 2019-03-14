Young people in our community, concerned by the ever-increasing and daunting risks of climate change, are joining with youngsters from across the U.S. and from more than 75 countries throughout the world to clearly and intentionally voice their noble intent.
Those of us who are supposedly “older and wiser” can learn from these energetic youngsters and support their efforts by joining the event at the County Administration Building on Friday, March 15 at 3:30 p.m.
According to the kids, whose creative engagement strategies show plenty of maturity: “We, the youth of America, are striking because decades of inaction has left us with just 11 years to change the trajectory of the worst effects of climate change ... We are striking because our world leaders have yet to acknowledge, prioritize, or properly address our climate crisis. We are striking because marginalized communities across our nation —especially communities of color, disabled communities, and low- income communities— are already disproportionately impacted by climate change. … We believe the climate crisis should be declared a national emergency because we are running out of time.”
See you on Friday at the Admin Building.
Lynne Baker
Napa