Napa supervisors failed to hear warnings of risky winery project

Did the Napa County supervisors who voted in favor of Mountain Peak Winery listen at all? Did they hear the residents who spoke about narrowly escaping the flames of the Atlas Fire, which destroyed so many homes and killed two people just months after the winery was initially approved? Did they hear the scientists who explained why developing on a dead-end road in these fire-prone hills is a recipe for disaster? (“Napa County affirms its 2017 Mountain Peak winery decision by 3-2 vote,” May 20).

If the supervisors truly listened, they would have learned that Soda Canyon is in a high-risk fire zone that has burned many times before and will burn again. They would have learned that residents who, like me, lost their homes in the deadly LNU Complex Fire do not want a tourist attraction that puts more neighbors, visitors, and firefighters at risk.

Supervisors Diane Dillon and Belia Ramos listened before voting on the side of public safety and common sense. The others on the board have a lot to learn.