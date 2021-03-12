Napa taxpayers’ investment is for our students first

The mere facilitation of Zoom meetings does not address those disenfranchised students nor the current four scenarios of what to eliminate. Selective district data is contrary to community student success. The assertion that $30-50 million is needed to make Harvest "equitable" to the other campus' creates questions of just what is the "equitable" - need for a performing arts center, a new administrative office, new turf?

For our students and families, equity is based in student success.

An educator's calling is a passion for justice resulting in equity and student success. Leadership is demonstrated when those elected and hired go into the areas discussed, to listen and learn from the community itself. The realities of today must be addressed by the current administration and board; not previous superintendents, BOT, and hired staff.