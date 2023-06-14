I first heard this word yelled at me in public when I moved to Napa 15 years ago.

Just out of culinary school and relocating from San Francisco to the Third Street Apartments Downtown, I was stoked to start as a tournant chef in Jeremy Fox’s new restaurant, Ubuntu. I was buzzing with excitement and filled with hope for my future here.

This opportunity to step up on the line and work with a talented rising star chef had me spellbound. I felt like a rock star with that original Ubuntu team - making innovative vegetable-forward cuisine and doing yoga in the beautiful Napa Valley.

During a break, I went thrifting for serving spoons. I was partly into the crosswalk walking toward Community Projects when a large truck rumbled through the stop sign and sped up. Startled, I had to jump back. As the truck swiftly drove past, the passenger hurled a “fa**ot!” in my direction.

Confused. I looked behind me. And when no one else was there, I realized that comment was meant for me. As a cisgender, white, woman loving woman - my privilege and how I am perceived in the world has barred me from such negative interactions. I was convinced that the comment was meant for someone else.

Realizing I was alone and far from the safe comfort of living openly and proudly among SF’s LGBTQ community, I became fearful of where I just moved. Back then, there were no rainbow flag inclusion stickers, no positive messages about Napa being Strong Enough to stand up against homophobia, no Pride flag raised at city hall, no LGBTQ events.

Flash forward to June 2023. On June 3, I participated in the annual Napa Pride Cruise. An event born during the Pandemic that has become a staple Pride Month event. Cars adorn their vehicles with Pride flags and supportive LGBTQ messages and cruise the J Downtown. People cheer and take pictures as we drive down First Street blasting DJ Rotten Robbie’s Pride Mix on 99.3 The Vine.

I was the last car in the procession, having arrived late from an outreach event. I was able to finagle a way to mount a giant Inclusive Pride Flag to my Honda Fit before we were off. The giant blow-up rainbow that spanned across the Napa High School parking lot was something to see as we pulled away.

With my vehicle hazards on, everyone slowly moved forward. My window was down and I had not yet turned up the music. And then, hurled out the window of a Jeep with tinted window that whizzed passed us…

“Wait, did I just hear that?” I looked over my shoulder to see the drivers head as they pulled it back into the Jeep. Then, I looked around to see if that registered for anyone else. I still don’t know if anyone there heard it.

In the span of 15 years, so much has changed and yet some things here in Napa remain the same. Hearing that word shouted toward our community stings. I imagine that person on Saturday felt emboldened to verbally harass LGBTQ residents because of how our lives have become so disrespected and politicized this year.

Maybe I’m just a little sensitive and on high-alert because of threats to our celebrations, anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans legislation, and homophobic signs posted on Browns Valley Road.

There is no need to be hurling the harmful F-word around - not now, not ever.

We continue to live in a culture where violence, verbal or otherwise, is still accepted and condoned toward LGBTQ people, our children, our homes, our places of worship, our art forms, and other places where we find community.

We are better than this, Napa. Let this be a reminder to our allies that we still need you to be as vigilant as we are right now in protecting us, especially queer and trans youth and queer people of color. Every day our LGBTQ youth, adults and elders are met with micro-aggressions and attacks against our safety, our dignity and our freedoms.

They may try to stop our vibe, but we will never forget what it means to be proud and unapologetically queer in a world that tries to vilify and demonize our very existence.

Our joy in the face of all of this will carry us through.

If you wish to support your local LGBTQ center, consider making a donation to LGBTQ Connection this June. Another way to support the LGBTQ+ community is to attend and share local Pride Month events and LGBTQ events throughout the year.

I hope that those reading this choose to show up in this way for our local queer and trans community instead of dropping F-bombs on our parade.