The Democrats of Napa Valley Club voted to endorse several candidates and ballot Measure K in the March 3, 2020 Primary election at their Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 endorsement meeting. Sixty percent of the members’ votes cast are required for endorsement.
We are proud to endorse these candidates with their extensive knowledge and experience, who have been serving and advocating for our community, state and country so diligently.
State Sen. Bill Dodd, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, and Napa County Superior Court Judge Monique Langhorne, who is the incumbent appointed to the position by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018, were among the candidates and representatives who spoke to a packed house of members and the general public at the Napa County Library.
Members then voted to endorse: Congressman Mike Thompson,; State Sen. Bill Dodd ; Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry; Supervisor Ryan Gregory, District 2; Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, District 4; and Napa County Superior Court Judge Monique Langhorne.
You have free articles remaining.
Local ballot Measure K – Parks and Open Space District Funding was endorsed as well garnering 93% of the votes cast. Measure K is the Napa County initiative to provide funding for the Parks and Open Space District via a dedicated quarter-percent sales tax. It will allow purchase/protection of Napa County wildlands and includes funding for city park facilities.
The Democrats of Napa Valley Club is Napa County’s largest Democratic Club, encompassing the areas from Napa to Calistoga and Angwin. Our purpose is to advance Democratic values and elect Democratic candidates to local, state, and national offices. We care for the environment, affordable education and homes that are affordable, health care for all, immigrant rights, and equal pay for equal work, through grassroots organizing and public education. For more information, visit napavalleydems.org.
Johanna O’Kelley, President
Democrats of Napa Valley Club