Napa Valley Latinos for Biden

As concerned mothers, fathers, churchgoers, business owners, military veterans, community members and Napa Valley Latinos, we are united in our support for Joe Biden as our next president.

We are a diverse group. Some of us are first-generation, others have family roots in Napa Valley stretching back generations. We are men and women, young and old, but we have one thing in common -- our love for this country and the liberty, equality and opportunity it stands for. For the past four years, the president has pursued policies that have hurt hard-working families. For the Latino community, his divisive rhetoric and policy initiatives have been particularly hurtful.

We believe each and every one of us has a responsibility to vote in November. For the 32 million other Latinos across the nation registered to vote, there is too much at stake to sit this one out.

For four years, the president has tried to take away those things we value most. His ongoing effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act and blocked efforts to help our Dreamers and pass comprehensive immigration reform, all while inhumanely separating families and children. He’s denigrated the contributions of our communities and tried to make people believe we aren’t part of what makes this nation great.