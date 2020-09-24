Napa Valley Latinos for Biden

As concerned mothers, fathers, churchgoers, business owners, military veterans, community members and Napa Valley Latinos, we are united in our support for Joe Biden as our next president.
We are a diverse group. Some of us are first-generation, others have family roots in Napa Valley stretching back generations. We are men and women, young and old, but we have one thing in common -- our love for this country and the liberty, equality and opportunity it stands for. For the past four years, the president has pursued policies that have hurt hard-working families. For the Latino community, his divisive rhetoric and policy initiatives have been particularly hurtful.
We believe each and every one of us has a responsibility to vote in November. For the 32 million other Latinos across the nation registered to vote, there is too much at stake to sit this one out.
For four years, the president has tried to take away those things we value most. His ongoing effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act and blocked efforts to help our Dreamers and pass comprehensive immigration reform, all while inhumanely separating families and children. He’s denigrated the contributions of our communities and tried to make people believe we aren’t part of what makes this nation great.
This administration has put our current and future generations in danger by not accepting or believing in science. He’s stoked and fostered hate and division; and he’s devalued public service by thinking that he’s above the law. This is a result of a failed administration. We need a president who fights for all of us, someone who values diversity, and someone who wants a brighter future for everyone.
Joe Biden will be that kind president. He’s dedicated his life to serving others in public office where he’s successfully supported and created legislation for the betterment of the common people. He’s devoted to his family and his faith -- they are the dual pillars that guide everything he does. He understands the important role a president can and must play in rallying and comforting the country when in need. He has experienced pain and sorrow. He first lost his wife and daughter in a tragic vehicle accident, shortly after being elected to the U.S. senate.
But not only did he find the strength to raise his two surviving sons, he did so while continuing to serve this nation. Most recently he also lost his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden to cancer, another tragedy that has strengthened his belief in the importance of access to affordable health care, research and science.
Most importantly, he’s the right person who can bring people from across the aisle together to work toward a unified future. As former Vice President Biden has said, “the soul of our nation is at stake.”
On Nov. 3, join us and cast your vote for Joe Biden. Together we can get our country back on the right track.
Maira Ayala-Calderon, Ricky Hurtado, Hope Lugo, Ed Shenk, Maria Cisneros, Amelia Ceja, Leon Garcia, Bernie Narvaez, Irais Lopez-Ortega, Oscar De Haro, Belia Ramos, Ines De Luna, Jerry Curiel, Betty Labastida, Conchita Marusich, Danielle Barreca, Rosaura Segura, Jose Hernandez, Teresa Foster, Jose Antonio Calderon, Lilia Navarro, Elba Gonzalez-Mares
