The Napa Valley has been characterized as a national treasure. If that standing is to be maintained, we can't just plan for the next 30 or 50 years. We must think in terms of a century or more. Otherwise, the good and the beautiful will be stripped away by short-term, special-interests with a cumulative effect that is irreversible. Examples of this abound around the world where tourism has been allowed to overwhelm the local culture.
Ask yourself, why do Americans find Europe so attractive? Americans don't go to Europe to visit the latest high-rise office buildings or apartment complexes. They go to experience a sense of cultural and historical continuity and nature and nurture in balance. Europeans have worked hard to maintain their patrimony, in spite of the ravages of two world wars.
Visitors to the Napa Valley come here for similar reasons. They certainly don't come to visit the regionally mandated "smart" " developments from which many are already attempting to escape. I believe the only way to maintain the Valley's unique sense of place is by focusing on the desire of its residents to maintain community character and establish key preservation land use policies, which remain open to future advancements in more environmentally friendly transportation and energy technologies.
Preservation is a cultural mindset which asserts the belief that the Napa Valley is worth preserving and should not be redeveloped for tourists at the expense of its cultural soul and rural character.
Disneyland was not designed for the residents of Anaheim; it was designed for the residents of Omaha. In contrast, Golden Gate Park was designed for the residents of San Francisco who allowed visitors to share its amenities on local terms. I believe the best hope for the long-term preservation of the Napa Valley is to begin to think of it as the "Golden Gate Park" of the San Francisco Bay Region.
This private park has the advantage of being economically self-supporting because of its well-established wine and wine-related visitor industries. It is essential that this rebranding be recognized by Bay Area planners in order to keep regional mandates from destroying the qualities Napa Valley residents and the nation treasure and visitors come to enjoy.
Lance Burris
Napa