This letter is in response to your reader’s comments about the Napa Valley Register article on the new Vine Bus Maintenance Facility ("A modest proposal for the Vine bus system," June 15).
The reader is correct – the Napa Valley Transportation Authority is proposing to build a new Vine maintenance facility that is expected to cost $32 million. Most of the funding to pay for that facility is federal and state transit funds that can only be used for public transit purposes.
The agency did not come to the decision to spend $32 million on a new facility lightly. The agency’s search for a facility included investigating a number of sites, sharing and leasing facilities with other agencies, and negotiating to acquire an existing facility - negotiations which ultimately failed. The existing facility is close to 50 years old and owned by the city of Napa. The city has plans to redevelop the site.
The Vine provides over a million individual passenger trips each year. Transit ridership has been declining throughout the Bay Area and the state but the Vine’s ridership decline is lower than most systems, and in fact, the Vine’s Express Bus service is growing.
Ridership trends follow other trends that public transit providers rarely have any influence over. Based on research completed by the University of California, Los Angeles, the most recent ridership decline is based on the lower cost of driving (sub-prime car loans), the high employment rate (former riders now have money to buy cars and pay for gas), and to lesser extent, the emergence of transportation network companies (TNC) such as Lyft and Uber.
Your reader’s proposal to use the transit funds to provide private sector TNC rides is prohibited by most of the fund sources we administer. This is largely because TNCs are not compliant with federal regulations such as the Americans with Disabilities Act or Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
NVTA has been deploying door-to-door service using its shuttles and “RidetheVine” app in American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena, and Calistoga. We are investigating expanding that operation in other parts of the Vine service area.
We are also evaluating the existing system as part of the Comprehensive Operational Analysis to identify ways where we can serve the community better. The NVTA board is expected to act on staff’s proposed fixed route service changes (Vine Vision) at its July 17th Meeting (1:30 p.m. at 625 Burnell Street) and we invite members of the public to comment on that proposal.
In addition, NVTA introduced increased service on the Vine Regional and Express Bus routes, which went into effect at the beginning of June and the changes seem to be embraced by the majority of Vine riders.
On behalf of NVTA, we appreciate hearing from members of the public. Your readers are welcome to comment directly to NVTA Board and NVTA staff. Our contact information is on our website: nvta.ca.gov.
Kate Miller, Executive Director
Napa Valley Transportation Authority