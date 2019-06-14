For several years as a director of the Napa County Taxpayers Association, I have personally been involved in many meetings with the NVUSD superintendent and staff.
These meetings began before a new school bond was developed and continued through development of Measure H. Our association repeatedly noted our opposition to the scope and cost of the proposed bond. One of our directors spoke to the local Rotary club warning of potential problems.
The Taxpayers Association then authored the ballot argument against Measure H and the rebuttal to the argument in its favor. We note that on the ballot argument for the bond, five prominent signatories promised work that now will not be accomplished by Measure H. Unfortunately, our concerns about the Measure H proposal and management have come true.
NCTA meetings and discussions of concerns with the NVUSD superintendent and staff continued after Measure H was narrowly passed.
In May last year, the Napa County Grand Jury criticized the school district for failure of oversight and significant expenditures beyond the estimates indicated in Measure H continued to accrue. Thus, much promised seismic work on schools promised can not be accomplished.
It will take 40 years for taxpayers to pay off the Measure H tax lien on our houses – 40 years of dismay. Can property owners ever be expected to vote for another school bond and again watch our hard earned money to be frittered away?
Since earlier this year several of our directors have participated in meetings with the new NVUSD superintendent, Dr. Rosanna Mucetti and her facilities assistant, Mike Pearson. We acknowledge that the financial and management problems at NVUSD existed before they came into office.
We have been impressed with Dr. Mucetti’s actions and support her extraordinary efforts to correct some of the these problems, including replacement of some senior staff personnel.
And yes, we even support her decision not to proceed with construction of a new middle school in American Canyon. The financial reality is that this is not the only action promised by Measure H which cannot be completed as promised. And, it is obvious that tens of millions of dollars have been over spent on projects on and off the project list.
To my knowledge it does not appear that the NVUSD Board of Trustees has taken any actions to independently monitor or control Measure H expenditures. In fact, the trustees recently decided that it was important to waste over $600,000 to change band logos, with no documented requirement.
At that same time NVUSD trustees and management depleted a huge budget surplus, placing the district in financial jeopardy, which Dr. Mucetti has pledged to correct.
Dr. Mucetti’s strategic leadership and actions taken to improve the administration and fiscal accountability within the Napa Valley Unified School District are considered to be exemplary. Our association will, and this community should, give her complete support in these endeavors.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association