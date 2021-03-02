Napa Valley Unified School District's middle school plan makes no sense

Regarding the possible closure of at least one Napa middle school. Has anyone at the district office or school board member considered another solution: transferring all New Tech High School students to River Middle School, closing New Tech and dispersing those current River students to Redwood, Silverado, Harvest and American Canyon Middle Schools, and then selling the New Tech facilities and its land for private business development?

As it stands, the district has two middle schools — Redwood and River — a little more than a mile apart, but is considering closing Harvest instead of River? This makes no sense, given how many more students at Harvest than River would be forced to go to schools much farther away.

Whoever it was who decided to tear down Salvador, and build an unnecessary new middle school at that location, should have been fired. The school district has wasted millions of dollars in the process and is now actually considering keeping two middle schools open that are within walking distance of each other, while closing one with hundreds of lower-income students and forcing them to find their own way to either Silverado, Redwood or River, many miles away.

Beyond ludicrous.

Scott Thomason

American Canyon

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS