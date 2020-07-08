Napa Vice Mayor Doris Gentry set herself apart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I watched the marathon City Council meeting on June 16, one thing became clear to me, governing is hard. It requires the ability to see an issue from several different angles as there are often passionate opinions on all sides.

The other thing that became clear was the difference between the two candidates for mayor who are on the council. Towards the end of the meeting when the cardroom was being discussed by the council there was a disagreement on whether or not the cardroom should be open 24 hours and how many tables should be allowed.

Council member Mary Luros was against the cardroom operating 24 hours and council member Scott Sedgley was for the cardroom being open 24 hours. As time went on it began to look like the council was at an impasse.

It was then that Vice Mayor Doris Gentry spoke up, I watched as she asked the members of the council what they wanted and what they could compromise on, then she asked if the compromise they had come up with would work for the cardroom owner, who said that it would indeed.

I believe Vice Mayor Doris Gentry set herself apart from the competition during this meeting by stepping up and showing collaborative leadership. I hope you will join me in voting for Doris Gentry for mayor of Napa.

Doris Collins

Napa