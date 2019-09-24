The Open Space District was invited to respond to my recent letter ("Return of the zombie tax," Sept. 23) and stated in part, "The association letter is similarly loose with the facts when they say there have been three failed measures to fund the Napa Open Space District. There has only been one measure to fund the district, in 2016."
The open space district was established in 1992 when Measure N was passed. A companion Measure O for a tax to fund the district failed to pass. Another funding attempt, Measure T, was included in a 2000 election to set a hotel tax to support the district. Measure T failed to pass.
In 2016 Measure Z, a sales tax to fund the district, also failed.
Documentation re these two attempts to fund the Parks and Open Space District is provided in the LAFCO final report of August 2019 titled, "Napa County Regional Park And Open Space District municipal service review and sphere of influence update."
You have free articles remaining.
These facts document that Napa County voters have rejected independent funding for the Parks and Open Space District by their votes in three past elections. That is why I have chosen to label Measure K a "Zombie" tax proposal.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association
".