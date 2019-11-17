I couldn’t decide if Dan Berger’s Nov. 13th article “Is cabernet worth it?” silly or uninformed.
One of the wonderful things about Napa Cabernets over the past two decades is that they have become progressively more approachable upon release. It’s a testament to the advancing science and art of wine making.
There was a time when I too was a wine snob and looked down on any wine that could be reasonably drunk before 15 years in the bottle, congratulating myself on the ability to prognosticate which currently unquaffable wines would achieve greatness with age.
But the goal of wine is to drink, preferably with food and friends.
Look at the wines of Jeff Owens or Aaron Miller (just as particularly good examples, there are many others). Their Cabernet Sauvignon reserves are completely approachable and enjoyable upon release, yet are aging beautifully - the 2008 Plumpjack reserve is a particular favorite.
How wonderful it is to have a 2016 Cabernet that one can drink in 2019, 2026, or 2046. I lift my glass and toast today (and tomorrow, and next year) to the bottles gathering dust in your cellar until 2036, and will be the richer man for it.
Tracy Mayne
Napa