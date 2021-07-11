Napans committed to 40 Days for Life campaign

In a 2014 letter, the late Margaret McGee Crotty outlined how and why the pro-life movement has tried to protect the lives of unborn babies, babies that abortion supporters have tried to define as “tissue.”

“Some things have not changed over the many years for those of us in the pro-life movement. There continue to be three components of our vigils: 1) prayer and fasting 2) peaceful vigil and 3) community outreach,” she wrote.

“The focus has been ever the same. It is the closing down of the largest provider of abortions worldwide (by their own admission), Planned Parenthood. In Napa, the prayers and 12-hour-a-day vigil takes place in front of Planned Parenthood 1735 Jefferson St.”