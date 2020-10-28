Napa's Airbnb crisis: Resistant to change, slow to adapt, sure to be overthrown

The city and county of Napa continue to allow new hotels to be built and existing hotels to be expanded upon at an alarming rate, yet they severely restrict any and all short-term rental permits that would allow revenue generated by overnight guests to remain in the hands of our locals. At best, this shows the narrow-minded and short-sighted nature of bureaucrats operating under a defunct paradigm, at worst, this is evidence of blatant collusion between our elected officials and the hotel industry.

Not that long ago, it would have been dangerous to hop in a stranger's personal car or sleep in their home, but today, thanks to apps like Lyft and Airbnb, collaborative consumption allows the consumer to get a cleaner, faster, more efficient ride and it allows families and friends to feel at home while on vacation, to cook and share meals together and to see their destination through the eyes of a local. This shift in how people choose to spend their travel dollars supports the local economy, creates a more interesting, diverse and affordable array of accommodations, reduces non-local workforce traffic, and makes living in Napa more affordable for the thousands that are looking to move out-of-state due to rising housing costs.