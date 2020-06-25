Napa's Black community fought for freedom from the start

In the 1860s, Black Napans wanted to send their children to good schools, but state law barred integration. Once more, they fought back against state tyranny, this time by forming their own school.

Operating out of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion church on Randolph, several made the honor roll in 1875.

But separate schools were hardly equal. Black schools had fewer resources and teachers, often functioned in spaces not designed as schools, and might be located far from many students’ homes. J. S. Boon, an African-American man from Oakville, joked that “if we must have separate schools for our children, I suppose it is all right; we will make some of our prejudiced citizens help pay taxes to educate them.”

By that point, Black Californians had a lot of practice finding ways to work around an inequitable and unjust system of laws while strategizing political reform. Five years after statehood, they held the first of four Conventions of Colored Citizens (CCC), where they worked together to gain the rights to testify in court, vote, and attend public school, as well as to end slavery nationwide.