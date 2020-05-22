Napa's budget challenge

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We have learned about the city’s budget short-fall and the current map to reduce the gap. The map involves laying-off approximately 40 employees with a majority coming from the Parks & Recreation department.

We know numerous people who that have also been laid-off in Napa’s service industries. Reducing a budget is difficult and impossible to satisfy all involved. For Napa, the Parks & Recreation department has borne the brunt.

This will have an immediate and a long-reaching negative impact on the city of Napa. When we talk about why it is great to live here to our friends, visitors, and tourists, we don’t say we have the best police force. We don’t say how kick-ass the fire department is. I am extremely happy that both of those departments, and as well as, all other city departments that provide impeccable services to our citizens.

Those don’t encourage visitors. Those don’t create community. Those don’t make this city different from another. The following unique city of Napa Parks & Recreations programs do:

-- Corn-hole and Bocce leagues. Too numerous to count, friendships of citizens that didn’t know each other prior to these leagues are now bonded.